PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a federal lawsuit against a plastic surgery provider in the Seattle area over claims it misled patients and the public "through a multitude of unlawful, unfair and deceptive practices" by posting fake positive reviews online — and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews.

The lawsuit against Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Savan, alleges that the company directed its employees to create fake email accounts in order to write and post fictitious positive reviews.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.