The popularity and ease of access to ChatGPT raise concerns about academic dishonesty and the future of education
SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that investigates the impact of ChatGPT on education and college students. The report also explores conversations surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot and cheating. The survey garnered responses from 1,000 current 4-year college students in the United States.
Based on survey results, 46 percent of respondents were familiar with ChatGPT, and 54 percent were not. Among the group that knew about ChatGPT, 64 percent say they used the AI tool to complete a written assignment. Among this group of users, 60 percent say they used the tool for 50 percent or more of their total written assignments.
Survey results also suggest that educators are debating whether to embrace or ban ChatGPT in their classrooms. Forty-six percent of respondents say their professors or schools have banned ChatGPT, 29 percent say they have not banned the tool, and 26 percent are unsure. Additionally, 72 percent believe their professors are 'possibly,' 'probably' or 'definitely' aware that they use ChatGPT to complete their written assignments.
Among students who have used ChatGPT to help with their homework, 75 percent say they 'somewhat' or 'definitely' consider using ChatGPT on written assignments as cheating. If factoring in the responses of students who are aware of ChatGPT but have not used it, 80 percent say they 'somewhat' or 'definitely' consider using the tool as cheating. Despite the awareness that ChatGPT may lead to academic dishonesty, 76 percent of respondents believe ChatGPT is 'somewhat' or 'very' popular among other students.
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
