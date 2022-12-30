From there, the case manager, or navigator, is tasked with connecting with the individual, and serving as the point person for their care — whether they need mental health care, addiction treatment or other services.
“What we’re trying to do is take down the barriers that exist to walking in the door,” Simmons said.
He said confidentiality requirements often make it difficult for service providers to talk to each other about a client.
The goal of this program is to assign one person to walk alongside the client, connecting them to the help they need and bridging gaps between services, Simmons said.
Community Action is also trying to bring more of that coordination in-house, as part of an effort to offer as much help as possible to those who need it.
Starting in January, anyone who applies for services through Community Action will also be offered other services the nonprofit provides, from food assistance to mental health care to employment aid.
“By offering all these services together, we’re aiming to reduce all of the vulnerabilities these individuals and families face,” said Sandi York, division director with the nonprofit.
This saves clients from getting referrals and filling out applications for other organizations.
“The more we can make sure there are avenues to resources that will be useful, and the more we as organizations working in this field can work together … the better it will be for everybody,” York said.
The Recovery Navigator program is a statewide program that was enacted and funded by the state Legislature in 2021. Each county contracts with a nonprofit to run the program in their county.
Simmons said the program was in part a response to a 2021 state Supreme Court decision that decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs — referred to as the Blake decision.
Law enforcement is required to offer addiction treatment three times before pursuing legal action for drug possession, but what was found was that there was a lack of services available, he said.
Meanwhile, care coordination will be funded by reimbursements from Medicaid or public health organizations.
York said Community Action will be paid based on the services it provides, and on the outcomes it reaches with its clients, “incentivizing us to be serving people the best we can.”
Erin Von Fempe, a social worker employed by the Mount Vernon Police Department, works on outreach with the city’s homeless population.
She said the Recovery Navigator program seems like a way to get all the county’s service providers working on the same page.
While the Mount Vernon Police Department is rolling out a similar program for the homeless, she said its reach is limited to the city of Mount Vernon. Community Action will be able to reach people from Anacortes to Marblemount.
“There are agencies who do that, but not on a large scale like I think they’ll be able to do,” Von Fempe said.
