A rack of costumes Wednesday for the Costume Swap at the Burlington Public Library.
The sign above the Costume Swap rack Wednesday at the Burlington Public Library.
A sign next to the Costume Swap rack Wednesday at the Burlington Public Library on.
Newsroom
BURLINGTON — A rack near the front entrance of the Burlington Public Library has donated Halloween costumes available for free to those of all ages.
The Costume Swap rack will remain at the library until Oct. 31.
This is the first time the library has held its Costume Swap since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had a bunch just the other day come in, at least 20 in that donation alone," library assistant Renee Kester said.
A costume donation is not required of those wishing to take a costume.
On Wednesday, there was a children's Minions costume, a children's Belle Disney Princess costume, miscellaneous other costumes as well as hats and wigs.
The library asks that perviously worn costumes be washed before being donated.
"It's really fun to see, especially the little ones, come in and browse," Teen Librarian Sarah Schwager said.
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.