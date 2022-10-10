Gilday-Shavers

Greg Gilday (left) is running against Clyde Shavers.

The race for the 10th Legislative District's Position 1 state House of Representatives seat in the Nov. 8 election sees incumbent Greg Gilday, R-Stanwood, challenged by political newcomer Clyde Shavers, D-Oak Harbor.

Gilday, an attorney, is completing his first term in the position, serving as the ranking member of the Housing, Human Services and Veterans Committee, the assistant ranking member on the Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee, and a member of the Rules and Capital Budget committees.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.