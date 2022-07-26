The Anacortes Public Library is planning more in-person events in August.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The FriendShop is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
The Friends of the Library group needs more volunteers. Contact Megan Taylor at 206-330-4916 or megantaylor200@gmail.com.
Summer reading continues until Aug. 31 for all ages. Kids can stop by to pick up a prize book until then. A grand prize drawing is Sept. 7.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• A COVID-19 vaccine clinic, provided by Bird’s Eye Medical, is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the library’s community meeting room. Anyone can drop in without appointment, to receive free vaccines or boosters.
• The Holly Pyle Quintet will perform at the Second Sunday Jazz concert series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Heart of Anacortes.
• Aug. 15-20 is Tour Your Library Week. Visitors will receive a library passport to stamp to earn prizes, as well as have a chance to check out everything the library has to offer and ask staff for advice.
• The Salish Sea School will be in the library lobby from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Monday, Aug. 15, to talk about protecting and preserving natural resources.
• The Book Club at the library meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. August is biography month, and all attendees are asked to read a biography of any contributing African American author.
• Tech help is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday.
• The library’s Manieri Foundation will sponsor the jazz stage at the Arts Festival, Aug. 5-7. A full list of performers is at jazzatthelibrary.com/events/3942.
For kids and teens:
• A pajama storytime with an octopus and some jellyfish starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Causland Park. Pajamas are encouraged but not required.
• STEAM fun is 1 p.m. Thursdays in the library’s community meeting room.
• Storytimes at Causland Park are 10 a.m. Fridays. They will move to the library if the weather is bad.
• An end-of-summer hangout for teens in grades six to 12 is 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the library’s community meeting room. The event will feature pizza, crafts and games.
