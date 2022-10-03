Melchers
Buy Now

Duane and Joan Melcher stand alongside a bench that will be placed along a trail in the Chuckanut Mountains honoring their work with two trail organizations.

 Vince Richardson / Skagit Valley Herald

Duane and Joan Melcher have been honored for their work on area hiking trails.

The married couple of 63 years founded the Skagit, Whatcom Trail Maintenance Organization in 1999 — Island County was added a couple years later — and were instrumental in resurrecting the Pacific Northwest Trail Association in 1996.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.