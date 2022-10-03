Duane and Joan Melcher have been honored for their work on area hiking trails.
The married couple of 63 years founded the Skagit, Whatcom Trail Maintenance Organization in 1999 — Island County was added a couple years later — and were instrumental in resurrecting the Pacific Northwest Trail Association in 1996.
The 91-year-old Duane and 85-year-old Joan will have a bench installed in their honor at North Butte deep in the Chuckanut Mountains.
The plaque on the bench reads, "In honor of Duane and Joan Melcher: For their leadership and hard work helping the Pacific Northwest Trail obtain National Scenic Trail status in 2009 and establishing SWITMO as a trail maintenance organization for Skagit, Whatcom, and Island counties."
"Honestly, we were overwhelmed with this," Joan Melcher said. "It's amazing and totally unexpected. This was a complete surprise."
Added Duane, "To be recognized like this is quite the deal. It has been quite an adventure. We know a lot of people will be sitting up there on that bench on that trail and will be very appreciative for a place to do that."
The Melchers' association with area trails started in 1993 when Joan become the hiking guru for the Skagit Audubon Society.
"So I was looking for hikes to do in the area and I found this Pacific Northwest Trail and how it came down Blanchard Mountain," she said. "This fellow Ron Strickland who started the trail was going to have a trail work party. I showed up and so did someone else and that's how this all got started."
A year later, Duane got involved.
In 1996, Strickland handed the PNTA's reins over to the Melchers. The pair served back-to-back, six-year terms as president of the PNTA starting in 1998.
"We had a lot of help from a lot of people that kept that organization going," Joan said. "We couldn't have done this for all these years without the help of so many. We had a lot of people behind us."
SWITMO President Doug Shepherd said the Melchers have done so much for the Pacific Northwest Trail.
"If it weren't for the Melchers, the PNT would have ceased to exist," he said. "They came in and basically took it over and saved it. They have worked their butts off for years."
In 2009, National Scenic Trail status was bestowed upon the PNT.
"We figured that was a good point for us to step back because others were going to be managing that trail," Joan said. "We were managing the whole trail for a few years. So we stepped back and made the decision to concentrate on those portions of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail in Skagit County."
Joan was responsible for her husband's involvement in trail maintenance, saying he saw what she was doing and didn't want to be left out.
She said there have been times when her husband has been, "more fanatical than I am."
The overall experience for the couple has been a positive one.
"It has been great," Joan said. "We have met such wonderful people. And it's very exciting when you meet a long-distance hiker on the trail because that is why we are out there. It's just a lot of fun."
Both said spending time on the trail has kept them young at heart.
"It feels good to know we have helped people discover these trails," Joan said. "We kept them hikeable. It was a good, purpose-filled effort."
When asked what stretch of trail she is most proud of, Joan didn't hesitate.
"The trail between Oyster Dome and Chuckanut Drive," she said. "When we first started, that stretch was narrow, rocky and had a lot of roots. Now it's like a freeway, wide and smooth. It's also the heaviest used portion of the PNT in this part of the country.
"We knew that section of trail was really popular and so we wanted it to be the best it could be. That work is going to continue."
The Melchers taught and retired from the Issaquah School District before retiring to the Skagit Valley.
While they no longer physically work on the trails, they offer plenty of support including allowing SWITMO to store its gear in a large shop on their farm.
"We are still involved as members of the board for SWITMO," Joan said. "We are still very active in it."
And now they have a bench in their honor.
