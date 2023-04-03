SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- In the spirit of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (May), four Asian American authors around the country have combined forces to raise awareness and diversify school libraries with books by Asian Americans, for the diverse American students.

Currently, less than 15% of books published feature an AAPI character. More and more self-publishers are on a mission to change that. It all started when four Asian American authors who are also creators, educators, parents, and entrepreneurs met online in 2021. Over the years in their respective homes, they remotely supported each other as they worked tirelessly to create uplifting, educational and fun books for young readers. They bonded over the shared love of the Oscar-winning movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once", and came up with an idea that just made sense at the wee hours of the night — what if they join forces this year to send 500 books written by Asian American authors to school libraries all over the country?


