The authors are looking to raise $5000 to cover printing and shipping costs. The campaign runs from April 3rd - April 30th, 2023 on GoFundMe.

The authors are looking to raise $5000 to cover printing and shipping costs. The campaign runs from April 3rd - April 30th, 2023 on GoFundMe.

 By Duck Duck Books

SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (May), four Asian American authors around the country have combined forces to raise awareness and diversify school libraries with books by Asian Americans, for the diverse American students.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.