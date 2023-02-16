CHICAGO — At age 103, Sister Jean awakes daily at 5 a.m. She sits up quickly to avoid going to sleep again — "I've got too much to do," she says. After prayers for the day ahead, she reads the Gospel on her tablet.

"I guess there aren't too many 103-year-old nuns using iPads these days — there aren't too many 103-year-olds, period," she writes in her memoir that will be published Feb. 28. "But I'm pretty comfortable with modern technology. I've always said, 'If you're not moving forward, you're going to get left behind real quick.' Adaptability is my superpower."


