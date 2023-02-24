Newberry Medal-winning author Donna Barba Higuera visited with students Thursday at Bay View Elementary School.
Higuera talked about her thought process while writing, and said she has had a love of picture books from a very young age.
“I used to go to my library and check out stacks and stacks of books,” she said.
Higuera specifically spoke with the students about her thoughts going into her book “El Cucuy is Scared, Too!”
The story shows the unlikely friendship between a little boy who can’t sleep and El Cucuy, the Mexican folklore equivalent of the boogeyman.
Higuera said while growing up she was afraid of El Cucuy, and that during a picture book writing class she was given the assignment of taking a fear and trying to make it cute.
“I thought there was no way to take this thing and make it cute,” Higuera said to the students.
However, then she started to think about how scary it can be to make new friends and that everyone has their own fears.
“The book is a lot about if you’re afraid, find a safe place,” she said. “Sometimes we don’t know why we’re afraid.”
Higuera told the students there is always a safe place and a safe person for them to go to if they are afraid or nervous.
She gave the example of going to a librarian if a student is anxious. One student chimed in that her home was a safe place for her.
After going over her thoughts about her book “El Cucuy is Scared, Too!” the students were able to ask questions.
One student asked her how many books she had written, and another asked what made Higuera want to be a writer.
“I don’t think of myself as a writer,” she said. “I see myself more of a storyteller.”
She said originally she was an eye doctor, but even then she was constantly writing and thinking of new stories to tell.
At the end of her presentation, Higuera held a book signing for the students.
