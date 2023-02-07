Camano Island resident Mary Trimble released her seventh novel in October.
"My Brother Eric" is a contemporary Western novel that follows teenager Eric Buckley as he moves in with the Cahills, a family that owns a ranch in Eastern Washington.
"He's living out of his car because his foster family moved, and he just refused to go," Trimble said. "So (the Cahills) offered him their home, and so he's a big city kid that's been plunged into a large cattle ranch."
This is Trimble's seventh book, fifth novel and fourth book following the adventures of the Cahills. Even though she revisits the same family, it is not a series. All of her books, including "Eric," can be read individually.
"They all stand alone," Trimble said. "I find it very frustrating to read a book and feel like I'm missing something."
Trimble's career has taken her everywhere. She worked straight out of high school, writing business letters. A few years later, she and her husband went to Africa with the Peace Corps. Ten years later, they sailed the Pacific Ocean for a little over a year -- 13,000 miles, all by sail.
"When we were coming home from the South Pacific, my husband said, 'Oh, what do you want to do when we get back?'" Trimble said. "I said, 'I don't know,' and he said, 'Why don't you start writing?'"
When they returned, Trimble started writing travel articles. And then one day, the idea for her first novel came to her.
"We were on a camping trip, and I saw a girl walking down the street with a huge pack on her back. She was all alone, and she was trudging along," Trimble said. "And I thought, 'What is her story?'"
From there, Trimble's imagination conjured Leslie Cahill, a girl from a ranching family. And her writing career began, spawning five contemporary Western novels and two memoirs.
Trimble's other books are: "Rosemount," "Bluff", "Tenderfoot," "Tubob," "Sailing with Impunity" and "Maureen."
"I just couldn't let (the Cahills) go, my mind just kept going back to it," Trimble said. "(With "Eric"), I just thought, 'Well, I'm just going to get this out of my system,' and amazingly, this happened."
Visit marytrimblebooks.com for more information about her books, as well as her blog, where she writes book reviews and travel articles.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
