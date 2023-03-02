svh-202303xx-news-Latinos-In-Action-Reading-1.jpg
Washington Elementary School student Abiezer Lopez reads Thursday to Mount Vernon High School students Cinthia Calderon (left) and Jiorgina Gonzalez at the elementary school in Mount Vernon.

MOUNT VERNON — For the past few months, Mount Vernon High School Latinos in Action students have been mentoring students at Washington Elementary School.

Once a week, the younger students practice their reading with their high school mentors.


svh-202303xx-news-Latinos-In-Action-Reading-2.jpg
Third grader Giana Jones greets her mentor Lupita Sanchez-Rebollar with a hug Thursday at Washington Elementary School in Mount Vernon.

