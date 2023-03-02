MOUNT VERNON — For the past few months, Mount Vernon High School Latinos in Action students have been mentoring students at Washington Elementary School.
Once a week, the younger students practice their reading with their high school mentors.
“The kids love their high school partners. They look forward to it every day,” Washington Elementary School Principal Stephanie Jones-Flores said.
The school district has a goal to raise the reading level of all the students, and this is one way of working toward that goal, Jones-Flores said.
Sometimes working on reading means getting creative.
Mentor Verenice Ochoa said she found that the student she’s paired up with reads better when acting out a book.
The student is a great public speaker, Ochoa said, but struggles when reading from a page. To combat this, the student started acting out the scene on the pages rather than just reading.
While many of the students have improved their reading levels since the program started in November, the program is about more than just improving reading skills.
“It’s helping with their reading, but more importantly it’s helping their confidence,” Jones-Flores said. “It’s been fun to see the relationships grow.”
Third grader Giana Jones said getting to hang out with her mentor Lupita Sanchez-Rebollar is her favorite part of the week.
“I get to hang out with my best friend,” Jones said.
Diana Soriano said the mentors have seen the confidence of the elementary school students grow from one reading session to the next, and Maritza Sanchez said she has noticed the student she’s paired with picking out more challenging books rather than sticking with something that’s comfortable.
The program is also helping the high school students work on their mentoring skills and teaching them how to act professionally.
Carla Lopez, one of the mentors, said she enjoys building connections and wants to be a role model.
Fellow mentor Valeria Lucas said her older siblings taught her how to read. She said she can tell some of the elementary school students may not have such a sibling relationship and she wants to help fill that role.
Latinos in Action is a national program, although Mount Vernon is the only school in the state that participates in it, said Mount Vernon Latinos in Action teacher Ramon Rivera.
Students who participate receive five college credits. About 150 students at Mount Vernon High School are enrolled with another 50 on the waiting list, said Rivera.
“A big part of the program is to mentor the youth,” he said. “We also want to encourage young Latinos and Latinas to be teachers.”
Rivera said there are only a handful of Latino teachers at the high school — a number that does not match the student demographic.
“It fits our district goals for inclusion, diversity and to encourage our young Latinos,” Rivera said.
He encourages the high school students to form relationships with the students they mentor.
“If there’s no relationship, there’s no learning,” Rivera said.
Daniela Martinez said the student she mentors used to have difficulty transitioning between Spanish and English while reading, but has made major strides.
Erik Lopez, a Latinos in Action mentor, said he feels he can connect with the students because he has a similar home life and knows many of the students’ families.
