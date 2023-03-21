SEATTLE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Friday Books is thrilled to announce the release of the new book by leading real estate broker Vivian Risi: 24 Hours Is All It Takes: Daily Habits Guaranteed to Change Your Life. The book has already generated buzz due to its practical, habit-based approach to living a healthier and more productive life.

24 Hours Is All It Takes includes fifteen habits that are designed to be incorporated into existing routines to make small, yet significant changes toward a happier, healthier life. Risi draws from her own lived experience as a single mom of three who built a successful career while juggling family responsibilities and shares her personal insights and actionable advice to help readers make long-term, positive changes.


