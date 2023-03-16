Named one of Forbes's Top 10 Most Influential Africans, NJ Ayuk is the Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, an author, & an internationally-acclaimed thought leader in the energy sector. On the first day of release, NJ Ayuk's book "A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix," has become an Amazon #1 Bestseller. He speaks up as a voice for Africa to Western nations to assist the poverty-stricken continent in its transition to renewable energy.
SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following up on his profoundly successful 2020 bestseller "Billions at Play," NJ Ayuk's latest book, "A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix," has already been surging through the energy industry with critical acclaim. Within just a mere day after publishing on Amazon, "A Just Transition" has already shattered sales records to become a number-one bestseller across multiple Amazon categories, to include Natural Gas Energy, Electric Engineering and Nuclear Engineering.
Cameroonian author and entrepreneur NJ Ayuk is renowned for his passion, insight, and advocacy surrounding African nations and their indispensable role in shaping the energy economy of tomorrow.
"A Just Transition" highlights, in no uncertain terms, just how fatally the International Energy Agency's (IEA) ambitious green energy policies are stifling and crippling the energy economies of Africa. When the IEA levied a mandatory policy for countries around the world to embrace "green" energy sources, the burgeoning energy economies of Africa were unjustly handicapped as funding and business interest in their oil and gas energy projects virtually vaporized overnight.
With a tremendous natural abundance of oil and gas resources, Africa has extraordinary potential to be a leader in global energy. But such a transformation cannot be realized for African countries solely through green energy. "A Just Transition" is an incisive deep dive into the prospect of a prosperous future for African nations and the obstacles that lie in its way.
In "A Just Transition," NJ Ayuk guides readers through the following issues with expertise and authority:
The sobering truth about energy poverty
Africa's potential in the natural gas sector
How foreign aid utterly handicaps African countries
Strategic pathways for the adoption of new technologies
How the energy industry can provide more women with opportunities
Those with a passion for the future of energy and the battle against energy poverty must read "A Just Transition." NJ Ayuk clearly articulates the benefits and downsides of moving to greener sources of energy and proposes a mutually beneficial path forward for Africa's involvement in the global energy transition.
"A Just Transition" is available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook forms everywhere books are sold, published by Seattle-based publishing house, Made for Success.
NJ Ayuk, an energy lawyer and advocate for African businesses, is a significant figure in African commerce. NJ is a World Economic Forum Global Shaper, one of Forbes' Top 10 Most Important Persons in Africa in 2015, as well as a respected negotiator in the petroleum and power sectors. He is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and young African lawyers thrive.
Author NJ Ayuk is also available for interviews, articles, or to provide commentary.
