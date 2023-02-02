The Samish Indian Nation is moving forward with its plan to provide cottage housing to its elderly residents and those with disabilities.
The tribal nation has been working for several years on a community cottage housing development off 34th Street. Plans call for the Xwch’ángteng (pronounced whuh-CH-ang-tun) housing project to be completed later this year.
A groundbreaking for the project was held last week.
The plans for the development call for 14 two-bedroom cottages, each with about 1,000 square feet of living space. The second bedroom allows the opportunity for a caregiver to live on site and was very important to the tribal council, Samish Chief Operations Officer Kimberlee Anderson said.
Each home also has a carport, another thing that was important to the council, Anderson said. Also in the plans is a community building with a second-floor apartment for the manager, a playground area and more open common spaces.
An access road will extend east from 34th Street.
Samish Chairman Tom Wooten said the project is an important one for the Samish people, and that the Tribal Council saw the importance of working with local contractors.
“We could not be more honored to be a part of this amazing project,” said Nels Strandberg of Strandberg Construction, the contractor for the development.
Community cottages such as this are popular with other tribes, Anderson said.
Sharon Paskewitz, the housing director for the Samish, said this cottage community will help residents connect to resources and will provide them with stable homes.
Anacortes Mayor Matt Miller said the city talked about this type of housing in its Comprehensive Plan, then updated its code in 2019 to make it possible.
