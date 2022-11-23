www.RichardRunyon.com

www.RichardRunyon.com

 By Richard Runyon

Richard Runyon, legendary storyteller and retired FDA employee, lives up to his Q4 2022 Flagship status with an exciting slate of new releases.

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no doubt that 2022 is Richard Runyon's year, and 2023 is shaping up to be even better. In a short time, Mr. Runyon's statement of success has skyrocketed thanks to internet visibility. With the arrival of his amazing, new website a host of opportunities has opened up for Runyon to bring his trailblazing content to the world.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.