 By Code Fellows

Innovative tech academy integrates AI tools to equip students for a tech industry that's rapidly adopting artificial intelligence

SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows continues to lead the way in tech education by embracing the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI). They are continuing to advance their curriculum and prepare their graduates to lead the industry by integrating AI-powered technologies into the learning process using tools like ChatGPT.


