 By Johnson Controls International plc, Willow

CORK, Ireland and REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, and Willow, a leading provider of digital twin solutions for critical infrastructure and real estate today announced a global collaboration to digitally transform buildings and facilities into healthier, safer and more sustainable environments for their customers and occupants.

Johnson Controls and Willow have committed to jointly bring next-generation solutions to their customers. Digital twins are playing an increasingly important role in the design, construction, and ongoing operation of healthy buildings and facilities and can be particularly valuable when analyzing large datasets and predicting patterns and trends.


