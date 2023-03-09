MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council selected at its Wednesday meeting contractors for three road improvement projects.
Excavation West of Sedro-Woolley was selected to install traffic signals and make other improvements at the intersection of Hoag and LaVenture roads.
The council approved a $1.1 million for construction, which in addition to the signals includes adding protected left turn lanes, resurfacing pavement, building out sidewalks to improve walkability, and refurbishing ramps so they are fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
City Engineer Bill Bullock said this contract contains an unusually large $227,000 contingency, which will be used to cover any cost overages caused by the rising costs of labor and materials.
“As you know we’ve been finding that our consultants in other jurisdictions have been exceeding the engineer's estimate," he told council.
Construction is scheduled for this spring.
The total project is funded by a $1.3 million state transportation grant, with a $348,000 city match, Bullock said.
The council also approved a contract with Colacurcio Brothers Construction Company for the city's 2023 street paving work.
This year, the city Public Works department is scheduled to repave three arterial streets and three neighborhood streets:
East Division Street between Waugh Road and Big Lake Road
Anderson Road between Interstate 5 and Old Highway 99
North 18th Street between West Fir Street and College Way
East Fox Hill Street
North 35th Place
North 35th Street
The Blaine-based company's $1.6 million bid was about $140,000 lower than the city's estimate for the project.
The council also approved a contract to improve several curb ramps. Always Active Services was awarded the $430,000 contract.
Bullock said tax revenue from the city's transportation benefit district is the main funding source for the pavement and curb ramp projects.
At the meeting, Council member Mark Hulst said several of these projects were delayed last year. At the time, Bullock recommended that the council postpone them due to the high cost of asphalt.
By delaying the projects the city saved between $400,000 and $600,000, he said.
"We're getting a lot more bang for our buck this year," Hulst said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.