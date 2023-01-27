Chance of survival is looking good for Washington's only abalone

Pinto abalone, a marine snail the size of a fist, is not a typically charismatic creature, said state Fish and Wildlife abalone biologist Katie Sowul.
But the mollusk, listed on the state’s endangered species list, plays an important ecological role within the Salish Sea.
Now, a coalition of conservation organizations is in the midst of drastic efforts to keep the state’s pinto abalone population alive.
POPULATION CRASHESPinto abalone, the only indigenous abalone in the state, has a large oval multicolored shell, with eye stalks and one large “foot” to move around.
While the inside of the shell has a coveted iridescent quality, the outside of a live abalone can be covered in algae and barnacles, which allows it to blend in with coastal rocky outcrops.
The species has largely inhabited a stretch of the Pacific Coast, with a historic presence in Skagit County.
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the state’s pinto abalone population plummeted due to overharvesting. From 1992 to 2017, the density of pinto abalone in the San Juan Archipelago declined by 97%.
Pinto abalone are broadcast spawners, which means they release sperm and eggs into the water to circulate. When the density of a population gets too low, the chance of fertilizations drops.
While there was never a commercial pinto abalone fishery in the state, recreational fisheries ended in 1994.
Poaching also exacerbated the pinto abalone’s decline.
Now, said Sowul, such illegal harvesting is not as much of a problem.
“There are no pinto abalone left to poach,” she said. “They are just really hard to find in Washington.”
LOCAL RESTORATION BEGINS
The federal government denied listing the species as endangered in 2014 due to healthier populations in California, but Washington state listed it as endangered in 2021.
The Skagit Marine Resource Committee started work to revive the population in 2009. Paul Dinnel, a marine scientist and volunteer for the organization, took students to survey pinto abalone.
Over the years, restoration work has expanded. Conservation organizations around the Salish Sea are working together to sample and monitor populations, in addition to raising juvenile abalone and outplanting them at different sites.
The Puget Sound Restoration Fund leads the captive breeding project, which began about 15 years ago.
Based at the Chew Center at the Center for Shellfish Restoration and Research, the project takes abalone that are unlikely to spawn at their current locations and uses them to produce juvenile abalone. Seattle Aquarium runs a satellite nursery as well.
“Juvenile outplanting has kind of become our primary strategy for recovering the species in Washington,” said Puget Sound Restoration Fund Abalone Program Director Josh Bouma.
The Puget Sound Restoration Fund and Fish and Wildlife work together to dive throughout the Salish Sea, surveying and outplanting the abalone.
Bouma said that patience has been key.
“We’ve taken a slow, meticulous approach to recovering the species, and that started with a lot of pilot scale research,” he said.
In Skagit County, there are eight abalone sites. The locations are kept secret due to poaching concerns.
For pinto abalone, which need current-swept rocky reef shoreline, Skagit County makes for excellent habitat, said Bouma.
The team, which surveyed populations over the past year, is now planning to plant more juveniles this spring at an expanded number of sites.
Throughout San Juan, Skagit and Island counties, two-thirds of the sites are doing well and the others aren’t, said Bouma.
It’s unclear what is causing the difference in success rates.
At the University of Washington’s School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences, doctoral candidate Eileen Bates is working to find out what role habitat may play in those numbers.
As part of her studies, Bates has set out oceanographic arrays to measure variables such as pH and dissolved oxygen. She is in the second year of a three-year monitoring project.
“We’re trying to see how the environmental variables might be correlated with some of our sites where abalone are doing really well and some our sites where abalone are doing poorly,” Bates said.
While a definitive answer is not yet available, it’s clear that pH plays an important role for pinto abalone, Bates said.
Climate change causes higher amounts of carbon dioxide to dissolve into the water, decreasing pH levels and causing the water to become more acidic.
Bates said that could become a problem for pinto abalone.
AN ECOLOGICAL SERVICE
The marine snail’s relationship with its surrounding ecosystem has played a large part in why local conservation organizations are focused on pinto abalone restoration.
“People often ask, ‘Why is this one important?’” Bouma said. “(Pinto abalone) can act as ecosystem engineers.”
Pinto abalone graze on algae with a strip of grinding teeth called a radula. Without the presence of abalone, Dinnel said, “The algae on the rocks can get thick and heavy, and this can impede recruitment of kelp species.”
Sowul said pinto abalone, which she refers to as the Roombas of the ocean, can be an indicator of coastal ecosystem health because of their relationship to kelp.
“Kelp is the foundational species for most nearshore critters in some way, shape or form,” Sowul said. “The kelp need the abalone and the abalone need the kelp. So you can’t really restore one without restoring the other.”
HOPE FOR THE FUTURE
For the most part, pinto abalone populations in Skagit County are doing well.
Recent numbers show that all surveyed sites in the area have hit the percentage of density required to be considered successful spawning.
“Some of our best sites have dense, reproductively mature adult animals that we can assume are probably contributing to recruitments and new generations,” Bouma said.
For Dinnel, there’s hope for the future of the species in state waters.
“There’s a lot of finger-crossing,” he said. “It’s either you give up and don’t try and let them go extinct and be done with it. Or you try the seeding program.”
Now, the goal is scaling up the program, said Bouma.
In recent years, more groups have joined the diving outings and conservation conversations, including the Samish Indian Nation.
The hope is that one day pinto abalone won’t need any assistance.
Bates said, “I am hopeful that this is a case where temporary human intervention could have a long-term successful outcome.”
In the meantime, Sowul said she’s hoping more people become fans of pinto abalone.
“(I) fell in love with them because they’re kind of an underdog of the endangered species and the important species of our kelp forests,” she said. “They don’t have a face that everybody loves instantly, like an orca ... But they’re just as important as every other aspect of a kelp forest.”
