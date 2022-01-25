The Southern Resident orca is not yet recovering its population despite being listed as endangered since 2005. The question is what to do next.
While scientists, wildlife managers and others continue to untangle the complex web of fish, boat and water quality issues that affect the health of these particular pods of whales that spend part of each year in the waters of Puget Sound.
The National Marine Fisheries Service published a five-year review of the species on Jan. 4 in which it recommended the orca’s status under the federal Endangered Species Act remain unchanged. Though other orcas are not endangered, three particular pods known as J, K and L are called the Southern Residents, and they use the West Coast and Salish Sea as regular habitat and eat this region’s salmon.
Despite billions of dollars spent and dozens of studies authored since the Southern Resident orca was listed, there are now 15 fewer whales than there were in 2005.
The population in 2021 reached a high of 73 whales, down from 88 at the time of listing.
With few females in the remaining population and emerging concerns such as diseases in the marine environment and the effects of inbreeding on whale health, that downward trend is expected to continue.
“There is no doubt we will continue to see that population continue to shrink,” said Brad Hanson of the Northwest Fisheries Science Center, a regional office of the National Marine Fisheries Service. “That is why we are continuing to try to improve the environment for the whales on a wide variety of fronts.”
While the delisting goal of documenting at least 2.3% population growth per year for 28 years remains a long way off, Hanson is hopeful it could be achieved someday.
Three primary threats to the species were identified by the National Marine Fisheries Service: a shortage of fish to eat, water pollution and disturbance from boats.
While at least 22 studies examined those threats in 2021 alone, the scientific community is far from fully understanding them.
“Part of the problem is that they are all interconnected to a certain extent, and that has been challenging in trying to establish what the role of each of these might be,” Hanson said.
It’s also difficult to pinpoint how efforts to restore chinook salmon habitat, increase hatchery production, restrict fisheries, regulate whale watching and other boat traffic and reduce contamination can help the orcas.
“While many key data gaps have been filled and protective actions are assessed on an ongoing basis, it remains challenging to link any specific action directly to population changes,” the newly published review states. “Recovery of the ecosystem, food web, and the whales is a long-term effort. It will take many years to see the benefits.”
While federal, state and local efforts to study the orcas and improve conditions for them are ongoing, new challenges, such as the recent changes in how whales spend their summer, have cropped up.
“We have almost a year-round understanding of what the diet is — or has been,” said Hanson, who spends part of the year studying the orcas by boat. “As soon as we thought we had started figuring everything out, the whales started using other parts of their habitat.”
New study topics are emerging, as well, including more probing into genetics, inbreeding and infectious diseases.
Already, analysis has revealed four inbred orcas in the population. The implications of that are unclear.
