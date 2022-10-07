Southern Resident orcas

A member of the Southern Resident orca J Pod was spotted Wednesday off Point No Point on the Kitsap Peninsula.

 Submitted photo

Endangered Southern Resident orcas from J pod were seen this week in Puget Sound.

Initially the dense fog in the area made it difficult Tuesday for Orca Network Whale Sighting Network staff to confirm the number and type of whales.

— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.