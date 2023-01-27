Salmon now have easier access to 2.5 acres of habitat, thanks to a culvert being replaced with a bridge near Concrete.
The $1.1 million project is the newest addition to the county's work to increase fish passage in the Skagit River watershed.
An undersized culvert on Ovenell Slough previously hindered passage as salmon tried to swim back upstream.
The culvert was replaced with a 77-foot-long pedestrian bridge, which provides access to local trails near Cedar Grove Avenue on the south side of the river.
Construction on the bridge started in July and concluded in October.
Project partners, including the Skagit County commissioners, and staff of the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group and county Parks and Recreation, met Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the bridge.
Emily Derenne, the county habitat restoration specialist, described the area as key habitat for fish rearing, particularly for chinook salmon.
Derenne said the site is spring-fed.
"It's very cold, clear, clean water... so it'll be good for thermal refuge," she said.
Young salmon in particular will benefit from having access to the habitat.
"The juveniles can pull in there and eat and get fat as they're migrating downriver," Derenne said.
