Ovenell Slough

A pedestrian bridge has replaced a culvert along Ovenell Slough south of Concrete.

 Photo by Anna Thomas

Salmon now have easier access to 2.5 acres of habitat, thanks to a culvert being replaced with a bridge near Concrete.

The $1.1 million project is the newest addition to the county's work to increase fish passage in the Skagit River watershed.


— Reporter Emma Fletcher-Frazer: efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

