Fonk Road

Residents along Fonk Road near Clear Lake fear that further erosion under the road will keep them from getting to and from their homes.

Skagit County is awaiting state approval to make temporary repairs to a failed culvert under Fonk Road near Clear Lake.

According to an update on the county website, a permit from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife could come by early April. 


