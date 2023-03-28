Skagit County is awaiting state approval to make temporary repairs to a failed culvert under Fonk Road near Clear Lake.
According to an update on the county website, a permit from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife could come by early April.
This culvert, and the road above it, has been damaged by flooding over the years. But since November flooding, first responders from Skagit County Fire District 4 have said they aren’t confident their vehicles can safely cross over the damaged culvert.
Fonk Road provides the only access to the homes of about 60 residents, many of whom are older and have chronic health conditions, according to representatives from the fire district.
County Public Works staff have been working on plans for a temporary fix since November.
Public Works Director Grace Kane first told residents they would likely see improvements before spring. But delays have pushed back the work, and now repairs likely won't happen until May, according to the county update.
A property owner next to the culvert at first declined to give the county access to land it needs to perform the work, but in February granted the access.
Since then, the county has submitted its permit application to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, received comments back, and resubmitted the applications.
Once granted, crews can order and install a narrower plastic pipe inside the existing culvert, stabilizing it until the county funds a permanent repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.