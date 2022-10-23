The fish printing station at Watershed Art and Discovery Day on Saturday at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Bay View. This station of the event was hosted by Mount Vernon City Library employees.
Event organizers Christine Longdon (left) and Holli Watne at Watershed Art and Discovery Day on Saturday at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Bay View. Longdon is the Director of Skagit Conservation Education Alliance and Watne is the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Skagit Watershed Council.
Example of children’s luminary designs (back) and “Illuminight” luminary additions (front) on Saturday at Watershed Art and Discovery Day at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Bay View.
The fish printing station at Watershed Art and Discovery Day on Saturday at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Bay View. This station of the event was hosted by Mount Vernon City Library employees.
Event organizers Christine Longdon (left) and Holli Watne at Watershed Art and Discovery Day on Saturday at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Bay View. Longdon is the Director of Skagit Conservation Education Alliance and Watne is the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Skagit Watershed Council.
Example of children’s luminary designs (back) and “Illuminight” luminary additions (front) on Saturday at Watershed Art and Discovery Day at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Bay View.
Families gathered at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Bay View on Saturday for Watershed Art and Discovery Day.
This event was conducted by the Skagit Conservation Education Alliance (SCEA) in collaboration with some additional organizations.
The event featured a variety of activities such as creating estuary collages, constructing jellyfish sculptures out of recycled materials and creating miniature wildlife habitat villages.
“We probably put a couple months in the planning, pulling different organizations together, trying to get volunteers, the advertising,” SCEA Director Christine Longdon said.
“It’s just such a big crowd of really happy people,” Padilla Bay Education Coordinator Susan Wood said.
The Padilla Bay Breazeale Interpretive Center and aquarium room was also open during the event. Attendees could enter to be able to interact with an array of informational displays.
Sea stars, urchins, eels and even an octopus could be seen in the aquarium room.
Other activities that were present at Watershed Art and Discovery Day included a photo booth, fish printmaking hosted by Mount Vernon City Library employees, a watershed table hosted by the Skagit Conservation District, a watercolor painting table and an insect table hosted by SCEA’s Board President, Bob Gillespie.
Additionally, children attending the event had the opportunity to paint on a piece of patchwork paper that will later be added to a large luminary that will be put on display on the last Friday of January somewhere in downtown Mount Vernon for the Skagit Watershed Council’s “Illuminight.”
This was the first time that Watershed Art and Discovery Day had been fully conducted in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We love working with the kids and we love working with the community so I think that’s probably our favorite thing, is to see the families again,” Longdon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.