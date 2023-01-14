Whales

A Bigg’s killer whale mother and her calf.

 Melisa Pinnow / San Juan Excursions

The number of sightings of Bigg’s killer whales in the Salish Sea in 2022 was double what it was in 2017.

“It’s great for whale watchers and enthusiasts,” said Erin Gless, executive director of the Pacific Pacific Whale Watch Association, which helps track sightings. “There have frankly never been more whales in the area than there are right now.”


— Reporter Isabella Loy: iloy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.