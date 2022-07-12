...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
K Pod, one of the three groups of Southern Resident orcas that travel to the waters near Anacortes each year, grew by one this spring.
The Center for Whale Research confirmed July 9 that a new calf, designated as K45, is present with the pod, which was heading this way from the west side of Vancouver Island. The center last saw members of K Pod in November 2021.
There were reports of the new calf in the spring, but the center hadn’t confirmed them until last week.
Field biologist Mark Malleson and his colleagues spotted the group northeast of Race Rocks. K20, also known as Spock, was traveling with her new baby and a tight group of other family members, according to a statement from the center.
This is the first calf for K Pod since K27 (known as Deadhead) gave birth to K44 (Ripple) in 2011, according to the Center for Whale Research.
The gender of K45 isn’t known yet, but the baby looked to be in good physical condition, the center said in its statement.
Mother K20 was born in 1986 and has one previous offspring, K38 (Comet), born in 2004.
The new calf increases the endangered Southern Resident population to 75, down from its peak of 98 in the mid-90s.
According to the Marine Mammal Commission, the population decline is likely due to decreased quantity and quality of prey, the presence of pollutants in the water and disturbance from marine vessels.
In June, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife issued an emergency order to keep whale-watching vessels away from the endangered groups of orcas in an effort to keep them safe.
In May, the state also launched a website with information about the Southern Residents and how to help their population. The state’s whale task force would like to see the population grow to 84 whales by 2028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.