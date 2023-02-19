SHORELINE — The Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday with an 84-57 win over Shoreline.
The Cardinals (4-7 in Northwest Athletic Conference North Region play and 16-10 overall) held the Dolphins to 25% shooting in the first half and 32% overall.
“Without question our most complete game of the season," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "Shoreline had won five in a row and was playing great and we just shut them down from the start. We jumped out to a 31-10 lead and never looked back."
Skagit Valley's Josiah Miller had 21 points, Hodges Flemming 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals, and Jarron Quarles 15 points.
Women's Basketball
Shoreline Dolphins 62,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 60
SHORELINE — The Dolphins had the better fourth quarter on the way to beating the Cardinals.
Shoreline outscored Skagit Valley 21-13 in the final quarter.
The Cardinals' Kailyn Allison missed a 3-pointer to win the game as time was running out.
"It was a battle of who was not going to fun out of gas first," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said.
Skagit Valley had 23 turnovers.
The Cardinals' Sarah Cook had 18 points and nine rebounds, while Allison had 16 points.
Skagit Valley is 7-4 in North Region play and 14-11 overall. It sits in third place in the region standings.
Baseball
Skagit Valley Cardinals 5-7
Centralia Trailblazers 2-9
CENTRALIA — The Cardinals opened their season by splitting a pair of games.
In the opener, Skagit Valley's Owen Murdock pitched five shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Bryce Johnson went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and four RBI, while Varen Sabino was 3-for-4 with a home run and double, and Wyatt Hall 2-for-3.
In the second game, Centralia took a 7-4 lead after two innings.
Skagit Valley's Dylan Anders was 3-for-4 and Aidan Roddel 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Hall had a home run and two RBI.
