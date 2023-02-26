BELLINGHAM — The Skagit Valley College women’s basketball team held off Whatcom 65-60 on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference North Region game.
The Cardinals led by 14 points with 2:30 to play before fending off a comeback attempt by the Orcas.
Whatcom cut Skagit Valley's lead to six points with a minute to go, and to two in the final seconds.
That's when the Cardinals made enough of their free throws to post the win.
Skagit Valley's Sarah Cook had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Briley Brock 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Cardinals are 9-4 in region play and 16-11 overall.
Men's Basketball
Skagit Valley Cardinals 102,
Whatcom Orcas 81
BELLINGHAM — Skagit Valley posted the NWAC North Region win behind a strong night from Hodges Flemming.
Flemming had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists as the Cardinals improved to 5-8 in region play and 17-11 overall.
Skagit Valley's Josiah Miller had 26 points, Aris Kalala 16 and Jacob Bilodeau 15.
“We started a little slow but finally got it going early in the secnd half," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "Hodges was big with his first triple double and Josiah, Aris and Jacob dominated inside.”
Baseball
Tacoma Titans 8-9,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 2-1
BELLINGHAM — The Cardinals dropped a pair of games to fall to 1-5.
In the first game, Skagit Valley fell behind 5-0 after five innings and were held to five hits. Wyatt Hall and Shota Miyoshi drove in the Cardinals' two runs.
In the second game, Skagit Valley again was held to five hits, with two coming from Rob Vandegrift. The lone run was driven in by Hall.
