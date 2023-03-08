Diablo Lake
Transmission lines cut across the sky over the turquoise Diablo Lake on Aug. 8, 2019, framing Seattle City Light's hydroelectric Diablo Dam in the background.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

A state appeals court has sent a lawsuit accusing Seattle City Light of false advertising back to King County Superior Court, giving the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe another chance to argue what is called greenwashing.

An opinion released Monday states the lower court erred when it ruled the tribe didn’t have cause to challenge Seattle City Light’s characterization of itself as environmentally friendly.


