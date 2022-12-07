A new state Department of Fish and Wildlife report recommends a 1,000-yard buffer around Southern Resident orca whales.
The recommendation is for recreational boaters, commercial whale watching operators and guided paddle tours.
Current state regulations require vessels to keep a distance of 300 yards to each side and 400 yards to the front and back of Southern Residents, and for commercial whale watching vessels to keep a distance of 1,000 yards for nine months of the year.
Any adjustments to those requirements would need to be passed by the state Legislature.
According to the report, vessel noise and disturbance can affect the Southern Resident whales by interfering with communication and foraging.
Orcas use echolocation to communicate and find prey. Vessels' propellers hinder their ability to do so.
Even silent and non-moving boats can interfere, causing orcas to modify their behavior.
The report states that orcas make fewer dives for food when boats are at close distance, and female orcas are less successful at catching prey.
It states that in recent years a lack of food has been linked to high pregnancy failure.
The recommendation applies to Southern Residents and does not include other whales or transient orcas.
It will "provide a greater refuge to the whales" and protect the most vulnerable, said Fish and Wildlife Killer Whale Policy Lead Julie Watson.
The Orca Network, a local nonprofit dedicated to monitoring, protecting and raising awareness of whales in the Pacific Northwest, approves of increasing the distance between recreational boaters and orcas.
However, it has concerns about how the recommendation will affect commercial whale-watching operations.
Orca Network Education and Advocacy Coordinator Cindy Hansen said commercial whale watching can reduce vessel incidents by "modeling proper behavior" for other boaters, and that the recommendation will make commercial whale watching more difficult.
