June is Orca Action Month in Washington, a time to focus on issues facing the killer whales of the Salish Sea.
It’s the 16th year since Orca Network began celebrating what it originally called Orca Awareness Month.
The state recently launched a website, orca.wa.gov, dedicated to saving the endangered Southern Resident orcas that call the waters near Anacortes home.
The website includes information about the orcas and 49 recommendations from the Southern Resident Killer Whale Task Force to help grow the population of the three pods. The site also includes resources for schools.
“It’s important that we save Southern Resident orcas. They are an iconic and treasured species in Washington and throughout the Pacific Northwest. They hold significant cultural value to native tribes and all Washingtonians,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “If they go extinct, we would suffer an unacceptable loss to our environment, economy and culture. These animals have been sacred to countless generations of people residing here. I don’t want to imagine a state without our beloved orcas.
Inslee’s Southern Resident task force convened in 2018 and worked for two years. The result was the 49 recommendations listed on the website, which include increasing orca food supply, decrease disturbance by boat, and reducing pollution and impacts from climate change and human population growth.
The transient orcas have a diverse diet, eating what they can find. Southern Residents, by contrast, eat mainly Chinook salmon.
The current population is 74, down from 99 in 1995 and the lowest number in more than 30 years.
The task force set a goal to increase that population by 10 whales in the next 10 years.
“We hope this website will provide valuable information and inspire everyone to join our efforts to save these beloved whales,” Tara Galuska, the governor’s orca recovery coordinator, said in the statement. “There is much work to be done and it will take all of us pulling together to save them.”
A list of Orca Action Month events, plus other information, is available at orcamonth.com.
