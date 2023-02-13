Integrated strategy, investing and technology firm founded by seasoned global finance, public policy and sustainability executives

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Finance, a corporate strategy and climate investing firm embracing the intersection of strategy, investing, public policy, and science, launched today. Founded by institutional investment executive Bryan Weeks, former Washington State Senator Reuven Carlyle, and seasoned climate strategy advisor Garrett Kephart, Earth Finance provides clients operationally viable and financially prudent approaches to decarbonization. The firm secured $14M from private investors in a seed round of financing.


