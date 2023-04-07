NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritus Gas Partners ("Meritus") announced today that it entered into a partnership with OXARC, Inc. ("OXARC"), headquartered in Spokane, WA.  Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1968, OXARC is one of the largest independent distributors of industrial and specialty gases, welding and safety supplies in the United States, operating 20 locations across Washington (10), Oregon (5) and Idaho (5). The Walmsley family has owned and operated OXARC since its inception.   Co-Executive Vice Presidents Jenna Fitzgerald, granddaughter of founder Jerry Walmsley, and Jason Kirby will continue to lead the business while holding significant equity ownership in Meritus.


