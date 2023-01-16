ROCKPORT—The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center stayed busy during the holiday weekend with about 150 guests a day.
The weekend included poster signing sessions by author and illustrator Ramon Shiloh, who designed the center’s poster.
“I’m really proud and honored to be here,” Shiloh said. “This has been a really great experience.”
Shiloh is an environmental artist who said he believes it is his job to illustrate current events because omitting these events from history only hurts the future because the world needs to be able to learn from its mistakes.
Shiloh said he is proud of the interpretive center and the work it is doing.
“I think in a lot of ways we’re gaining more traction in being mindful (of the environment),” Shiloh said. “It’s a treat, it’s a privilege to have access to (the eagles) and to see how they live and how they die.”
From an artistic standpoint, Shiloh said he is inspired by Interpretive Center Director Joe Ordonez.
Ordonez has a book, “Where Eagles Gather,” that combines his photography and storytelling skills to showcase an Alaskan bald eagle preserve.
“He’s my eye to the world that I don’t see,” Shiloh said.
Shiloh said he and Ordonez plan on collaborating on a series of 12 to 14 pieces this year where Shiloh will illustrate photos from “Where Eagles Gather.”
He said he is trying to make an impact with his art in order to fulfill his mother’s legacy. His mother, June Le Grand, was an influential Native American storyteller and broadcaster.
“I feel it’s my responsibility to keep her name and her work alive,” Shiloh said. “I pretty much picked up where she left off and have been carrying her torch ever since.”
The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center is open weekends through mid-February with guided walks offered at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
