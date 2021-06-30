Gov. Jay Inslee is lifting most COVID-19 restrictions today in a show of confidence that the acute respiratory virus has been kept at bay by vaccinations, social distancing and mask-wearing.
He will mark the occasion by visiting Tacoma, Seattle and Spokane today and Thursday to celebrate with area leaders.
The rate of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to drop — in Skagit County, Washington and the nation — as the number of vaccinations climbs.
In December alone, before vaccinations became widely available, 1,082 Skagitonians were diagnosed with the disease, 13 died and 53 were hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, June’s numbers had plummeted to 124 cases, though there were three more deaths and 19 hospitalizations.
Still, Skagit County Public Health officials warned that while most limits on movement and business may be lifted, the pandemic is by no means over, and restrictions could be re-imposed should there be a resurgence. Some workplace restrictions still apply.
“Additional restrictions could be put back in place if statewide ICU occupancy reaches 90 percent or higher,” the agency reported on its website.
Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated.
“Skagit currently has a case rate of 69.8 per 100,000 over the last 14 days and a hospitalization rate of 4.6 COVID-19 patients per 100,000 over the last seven days,” Skagit Public Health spokesperson Danica Sessions said in a video update. “These are some of the lowest case counts we’ve seen since last October.”
But she warned, “Individuals in our ICUs are younger than they’ve ever been before, and by and large 98 percent of them are individuals who are not fully vaccinated. We know that these COVID vaccines work. They are the best way to keep you out of hospital.”
As of Monday in Skagit County, the virus had killed 76 people and hospitalized 354 since March 2020, according to Skagit Public Health. Nearly 68% of Skagitonians age 12 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine and 57% is fully vaccinated. Health officials say 70% is necessary to substantially reduce the spread of infections.
Statewide, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 414,249 people, killed 5,911 and hospitalized 25,424 since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health. Almost 65% of Washingtonians age 12 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 59% are fully vaccinated, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.
Nationwide, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 33.4 million people and killed 601,506, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 63% of those age 12 and older in the U.S. have had at least one dose of vaccine and 54% are fully vaccinated, the CDC reported Monday. The age group with the highest vaccination numbers: 65 and older, with almost 88% obtaining at least one dose and 78% being fully vaccinated.
Globally, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 181 million people and killed 3.9 million, according to the World Health Organization. As of Monday, 2.6 billion vaccine doses had been administered worldwide. The world population is 7.7 billion, according to the U.S. Census.
To find a local vaccine provider, visit vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov; or call 360-416-1500, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
