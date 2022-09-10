BURLINGTON — More than 100 people gathered Saturday in Burlington to take part in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
BURLINGTON — More than 100 people gathered Saturday in Burlington to take part in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The walks are held in more than 600 communities nationwide.
Skagit County hosted its first in 2010, said Alzheimer’s Association Director of Development Cory Townsend.
“They banded together and started the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and have been raising funds ever since, over $50,000 every year,” Townsend said.
This year’s local walk included 172 participants and 37 teams.
This year, the goal has been to raise $65,000 locally by the end of the year. So far, $46,090 has been raised.
Before the two-mile walk began, an opening ceremony was held that included what is called the Promise Garden ceremony.
This ceremony had walk participants raise colored pin-wheel flowers in the air to show their connection to the disease.
The different flower colors have different meanings.
A blue flower represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another form dementia, a purple flower is for those who have lost someone to the disease, a yellow flower represents someone who is caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s, and an orange flower is for those who support the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.
“Whether they’re caring for someone or have lost someone or are a supporter of the cause, seeing everybody remember and honor those that they love is important,” Townsend said.
There was one other flower that was included in the ceremony, but no one held it. It was white.
“The one that nobody will carry is a white flower. That’s the one that we only display once we have found a cure for Alzheimer’s,” walk volunteer David Johnson said.
The Walk is not the only presence that the Alzheimer’s Association has in the area.
“We do a lot of work in the Skagit Valley and across the state and the country and this is our main fundraiser in the area, but we also have support groups, we have education programs, we work with families one-on-one to find resources and support that they need and we share the impact of what people are doing here with their dollars as well,” Townsend said.
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit
