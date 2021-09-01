Skagit County is ending its worse COVID-19 month since the pandemic touched down here in March 2020. There were 990 new cases, seven deaths and 73 hospitalizations reported in August as of Tuesday morning.
Skagit County experienced its second-highest number of cases, its fifth-highest number of deaths and its highest number of hospitalizations in a one-month period, according to data available on the Skagit County Public Health website.
Public health officials are hoping to stem the tide by resuming free testing and vaccinations at the Skagit County Fairgrounds from 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The county’s COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are “the highest rates we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic,” Skagit County Public Health spokeswoman Danica Sessions said Friday. She said the county’s hospitals — Island Hospital in Anacortes, Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, and PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley — are “working at capacity.”
She urged people who are not vaccinated to get it done.
Sessions laid out some grim statistics: 92.7% of COVID cases, 94.1% of hospitalizations, and 94.2% of deaths since Feb. 1 this year involved people who were not fully vaccinated.
“This data is showing us that vaccines are doing their job,” she said. “They work. They are preventing serious illness, they are preventing hospitalizations, they are preventing deaths.”
County public health officials said on the Public Health website that they expect high case numbers will continue in September because of the delta variant, a stubborn and virulent strain of the novel coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 6,505 cases, 86 deaths and 447 hospitalizations in Skagit County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data on the county and state health department websites.
Some 68.9% of Skagitonians age 12 and older have initiated vaccination, up from 68% last week while 62.3% are fully vaccinated, up from 61.6%.
Statewide as of Tuesday, the virus has infected a total of 502,924 people, up from 477,415 last week. It has killed 6,534, up from 6,356, and hospitalized 30,899, up from 29,491, according to the state Department of Health.
The statewide vaccination rate for those 12 and older is 64.3%, up from 63.3% last week. Some 70.9% of those age 12 and older have initiated vaccination, up from 69.6%, according to the health department.
Nationwide, the virus has infected 38.8 million, up from 37.5 million a week ago, and killed 636,015, up from 625,375, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national vaccination rate for those 12 and older is 61.3%, up from 60.2% the week prior. The percentage of those 12 and older who have initiated vaccination: 72.1%, up from 71%, the CDC reported.
Worldwide, the virus has infected 216.3 million, up from 211.7 million a week ago, and killed 4.49 million, up from 4.43 million, according to the World Health Organization.
Five billion vaccine doses have been administered, up from 4.6 billion the week prior, the organization reported. The world population is 7.78 billion, according to the U.S. Census Population Clock.
Vaccines are available
In addition to daily testing and vaccinations at the fairgrounds, Skagit County Public Health is making third doses available to immunocompromised individuals at pop-up vaccine clinics and at the agency’s weekly vaccine clinic 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the County Administrative Building, 700 S. Second St., Mount Vernon. Bring your vaccination card with you when seeking a second or third dose.
To find other vaccination sites, go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov; text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) or VACUNA (822862); call 833-VAX-HELP; or call the Skagit County Public Health Vaccine Hotline at 360-416-1500.
For testing locations, go to https://bit.ly/3Aa2v8f.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.