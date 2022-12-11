From fall through spring, western Skagit County, Island County, and northwestern Snohomish County are major feeding and roosting areas for snow geese and other migratory waterfowl. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) biologists have recently responded to reports of sick or dead waterfowl in western Skagit County on and around Skagit Bay, as well as in northwestern Snohomish County and on Camano Island and Port Susan in Island County. According to WDFW, they have retrieved more than 700 deceased birds of several species—primarily juvenile snow geese—from this area. Infected birds may appear lethargic, unable to fly, and exhibit wheezing, vomiting, or have diarrhea or secretions from their mouth or nostrils. WDFW asks members of the public who find sick or dead birds to report them immediately and do not touch them. Avoid all contact with sick and dead birds. Moving a sick bird can spread the disease. If a dead bird must be moved, it is best to wear disposable gloves while handling it and to double bag and dispose of the carcass in the garbage where pets and scavengers can’t reach it. Dogs and other animals can become sick with avian influenza, and care should be taken to avoid contact between pets and either sick birds or carcasses of diseased birds. HPAI is very contagious among birds but the risk to people is low. To reduce the risk of disease transmission, hunters are asked to not clean and dispose of bird carcasses in the field, but to do so at home and to double bag and dispose of bird carcasses in the garbage. For additional information on avian influenza visit: wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/diseases/bird-flu
Reports of suspected avian influenza in domestic flocks should be sent to the Washington State Department of Agriculture at: agr.wa.gov or 1-800-606-3056
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.