Dead wild birds found in the Skagit Wildlife Area have tested positive for the H5N1 strain of avian flu, said a state Department of Fish and Wildlife official.
Fish and Wildlife said in an email last week that dead birds in the area had likely been infected with avian flu, and now the positive tests confirm that.
Avian flu, otherwise known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, is a naturally occurring virus that is passed among wild birds.
About 700 dead birds were collected, but only four were sampled, due to budget constraints.
Fish and Wildlife veterinarian Katherine Haman said the samples were collected from a short-eared owl, a dunlin, a snow goose and a great blue heron.
The positive tests come as avian flu cases surge among wild birds in North America.
Fish and Wildlife asks that those who find dead birds refrain from handling them and report the dead birds.
