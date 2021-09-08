COVID-19 cases continued to climb as August gave way to September, raising safety concerns and affecting event plans.
This year’s Bier on the Pier event has been canceled, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce announced late Friday. The chamber was concerned about rises in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the community, and several breweries dropped out because of staffing shortages.
“The safety concerns and possibility of having an event not as advertised would have been unfair to attendees, volunteers and vendors,” spokesperson Bridget Fry said in announcement of the cancellation.
The annual event, which takes place the first weekend of October and features live music, food and more than 40 breweries and cideries, was also canceled last year.
Skagit County Public Health reported 394 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period of Aug. 29 through Sept. 4. There were 16 new hospitalizations and no deaths during that period.
It marked the fourth consecutive seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period with 300 or more new cases, and the highest number over that span.
Those 394 new cases include both positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests. Prior to Aug. 11, Public Health reported only positive PCR tests among its COVID-19 totals.
Among the new cases reported, 289 were from positive PCR tests and 105 from positive antigen tests.
Through Sept. 4, the county has had 86 COVID-19 deaths and 461 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
August was a tough month in the pandemic, according to Skagit County figures. There were 1,088 new cases and 77 hospitalizations — the most of any month since the pandemic touched down here 17 months ago. Seven county residents died in August of COVID, the fifth-highest number in a single month.
The county now has a case rate of 558.1 per 100,000 population over 14 days.
To fend off the virus here, Skagit County Public Health is providing free testing and vaccination 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday at the county fairgrounds in Mount Vernon and making third doses available to immunocompromised individuals.
More than 2,000 individuals had their first vaccine dose from Aug. 24 to 31, Public Health spokeswoman Danica Sessions reported Sept. 3.
Island Hospital will host an online community briefing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the current state of COVID-19 in the region, led by Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall and Chief Medical Officer Jason Hogge. Register for access to the WebEx meeting at islandhospital.org/event/covid-19-community-briefing/.
Questions can be submitted via the chat feature or emailed in advance to marketing@islandhospital.org.
“Our goal is to help educate community members so that we can all stay healthy and prevent spreading the virus,” Hall said in an announcement of the briefing.
Data update
All told, as of Tuesday the acute respiratory virus has infected 6,724 people in Skagit County since March 2020, killed 86 and hospitalized 461, according to data on the Skagit County Public Health website. Some 62.7% of Skagit residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 69.4% have initiated vaccination, according to the state Department of Health website.
Statewide, the virus has infected 515,410, hospitalized 32,236 and killed 6,691, according to the state Department of Health website. As of Tuesday, 64.7% of those age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 71.4% have initiated vaccination.
Nationwide, the virus has infected 39.8 million, up from 38.8 million, and killed 644,848, up from 636,015, the CDC reported. The national vaccination rate for those 12 and older is 62%, and 72.9.% have initiated vaccination, the CDC reported.
Worldwide, the virus has infected 221.1 million, up from 216.3 million, and killed 4.57 million, up from 4.49 million, according to the World Health Organization. Globally, 5.35 billion vaccine doses have been administered, up from 5 billion the week prior, the organization reported.
CDC studies show that unvaccinated individuals account for most COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. A CDC study of Los Angeles County public health records in July showed five times more COVID-19 infections and 29 times more hospitalizations occurred among the unvaccinated population.
Vaccines are available
To find other vaccination sites, go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov; text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) or VACUNA (822862); call 833-VAX-HELP; or call the Skagit County Public Health Vaccine Hotline at 360-416-1500.
For testing locations, go to https://bit.ly/3Aa2v8f.
— With reporting by Richard Walker
