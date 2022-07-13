After a year of the community paramedic program in Anacortes, the city is ready for more.
The City Council instructed Mayor Matt Miller to sign an agreement with Island Health that will extend the program indefinitely.
According to the contract, the health organization will pay half of the cost of employing a community paramedic to the tune of about $65,000.
The city provides the rest to employ the paramedic, whose job is to reach out to those in need, help people who frequently call 911 and work with other agencies to ensure residents get the care they should.
That contract renews automatically, but can be terminated if issues arise, city Attorney Darcy Swetnam said at the July 11 City Council meeting.
July 1 marked one year since the program began. Community paramedic Steve Monrad took the council through a recap of the last 12 months.
As the community paramedic, his goal is to improve health and quality of life of residents, some of whom may need emergency services less often if they are connected with other resources.
That also included working in the Island Health COVID-19 testing tent for about six months, helping with the staffing challenges there.
“I have stuck swabs in a few thousand noses,” Monrad said.
He also headed into the field to work with patients who needed extra help, assisted with outreach to those experiencing homelessness and answered 911 calls along with EMS crews.
He responded to more than 120 calls for help, often the first one to arrive, which helped ease the strain on the other crew members.
While he helped many people, he enrolled 28 people in the community paramedic program as people who needed ongoing help.
Only about seven of those are active now, Monrad said. Some people had their problems addressed and didn’t need more help. Some moved away and some with major medical issues died.
He talked about a few of the people he has helped in the past year.
One was an elderly man with a disability who called 911 frequently because of falls. Monrad helped him get a new wheelchair ramp installed at his home, plus some other safety measures.
In the six months prior to entering the program, this man called 911 17 times. After working with Monrad, in the next six months, he called three times.
Another woman who has several severe medical conditions called 911 frequently because of falls and medical concerns.
In the six months prior to Monrad’s intervention, she called 911 39 times. Her calls and trips to the hospital dropped a bit after Monrad started working with her, but eventually he was able to get her into a long-term care facility.
“She will be able to live a much, much better life,” he said.
Every “high utilizer” that Monrad worked with had a reduced number of 911 calls, he said. To qualify as a “high utilizer,” a person must have called 911 more than three times a month. Of the “high utilizes” identified, the number of calls went down from 173 calls in six months before Monrad’s intervention to 82 after.
Ten of Monrad’s 28 enrolled people were from that high utilizer group. Another eight were referred by EMS crews, four were referrals from the public, three were from the hospital and one each came from family referrals, through outreach with other community groups. One person asked for help directly.
Monrad said he’s working with the hospital now to put a referral process in place there, as well.
Monrad took on the role as community paramedic after more than two decades with the Anacortes Fire Department. He said he has met some great people, enjoys working with community groups and looks forward to continuing to serve in this role.
