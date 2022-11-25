goskagit
CONCRETE — A drinking water alert for the town of Concrete was issued Wednesday after the town’s water system tested positive Nov. 18 for E. coli bacteria and coliform bacteria.

The state Department of Health told residents not to drink from the water system without boiling the water first.


— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

