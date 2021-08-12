Skagit County Public Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a push to keep at bay the delta variant, a resilient strain of the acute respiratory virus.
COVID-19 had been slowed since January by readily-available vaccines, but the delta variant has proven to be virulent — particularly among those who have not been vaccinated.
As of Monday in Skagit County, there have been 130 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 hospitalizations since the beginning of the month, according to Skagit County Public Health data available online. That’s more new cases than in all of July.
More than 94% of all cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Washington can be attributed to people who have not been fully vaccinated, Skagit County Public Health officials reported. Between Feb. 1 and July 30, 95.3% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Skagit County were in unvaccinated individuals, the department reported on its website. During this same period, 100% of deaths due to COVID-19 were in unvaccinated individuals.
“We are pleading with Skagitonians to get vaccinated now,” Skagit County Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said on the department’s website. “Getting vaccinated will give our community a chance to breathe again. It will keep our hospitals operating the way they need to be during cold and flu season. It will ensure the safety of our children as they go back to school in the fall. If there was ever a time to get vaccinated, it is absolutely right now.”
Skagit County Health Officer Dr. Howard Leibrand called vaccines “a medical marvel,” adding, “I would confidently recommend to every family member, friend and patient I have to take advantage and get vaccinated. The vaccines are saving lives.”
Leibrand recommends that all residents return to masking in indoor public spaces. “This is in light of emerging information about the delta variant and will help protect yourself, kids under 12, immunocompromised people and others who may be unvaccinated,” he said. “We need to keep this disease under relative control to prevent deaths and hospital overwhelm.”
Skagit County Public Health spokeswoman Danica Sessions reported Friday that masks are again required in all county buildings, regardless of vaccination status, and in indoor spaces at the Skagit County Fair.
As of Monday, there have been 5,645 infections, 79 deaths and 388 hospitalizations in Skagit County since the COVID-19 pandemic reached here in March 2020, according to Skagit Public Health data. Some 60.5% of all Skagit residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, the agency reported.
Statewide, the virus has infected 450,716, killed 6,177, and hospitalized 27,858, according to the state Department of Health. Last week, those numbers were 434,550, 6,127 and 26,957, respectively. The statewide vaccination rate for residents 12 and older is 62.4%, up from 61.9% last week.
Nationwide, the virus has infected 35.8 million, up from 34.9 million a week ago, and killed 614,856, up from 611,052, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The national vaccination rate for those 12 and older is 58.7%, up from 58.1% the week prior.
Worldwide, the virus has infected 202.6 million, up from 198.4 million a week ago, and killed 4.29 million, up from 4.2 million, according to the World Health Organization. Some 4.03 billion vaccine doses have been administered, up from 3.88 billion the week prior, the organization reported.
Getting vaccinated
Vaccines are widely available.
- Skagit County Public Health will host a vaccine clinic 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at the Ready to Learn Fair at Anacortes High School. Spanish-speaking staff will assist at the clinic. Public Health has $25 gift certificates, courtesy of North Sound ACH, as incentives to get that first dose. Available at the clinics while supplies last: Home care kits, which include a digital thermometer, gloves, masks, ibuprofen, and household disinfecting supplies; home COVID-19 tests (courtesy of didgwalic); and activity kits for young children (courtesy of the Children’s Museum of Skagit County).
To find other vaccination sites:
- — Go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
- — Text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) or VACUNA (822862).
- — Call 833-VAX-HELP.
- — Call the Skagit County Public Health Vaccine Hotline at 360-416-1500.
Skagit County Public Health asks that you be tested, whether vaccinated or not, if you’ve been around someone who has a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19. You should be tested even if you are not showing symptoms. For testing locations, go to https://bit.ly/3Aa2v8f. For a list of testing providers, go to www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/TestingforCOVID19/TestingLocations.
