...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
While COVID-19 cases remain low, Island Health is starting to see a few more cold and flu cases coming into the Walk-In, something that didn’t really happen last year.
Cases of influenza at the hospital were very low last year, spokesperson Laura Moroney said. Now that people are relaxing on wearing masks and social distancing, cases are showing up again.
As of Monday afternoon, Island Health had one positive COVID-19 patient in house. It saw two new COVID-19-related hospitalizations between Monday, April 18, and Monday, April 25. It also administered 300 tests and had 15 positives.
Skagit County had 49 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 for the five days running April 17-21 and three new hospitalizations but no new deaths.
As cases remain low, the hospital is keeping an eye out while offering other services, like the upcoming Nick of Time Electrocardiogram Youth Heart Screening, Island Health CEO Elise Cutter said.
The May 4 screening is for all young people and can help detect a heart problem before it kills, Cutter said.
