While confirmed COVID-19 cases remain relatively low in Skagit County, the area is seeing a bit of a spike in numbers.
Skagit County had 121 new cases from April 24-28, according to the state Department of Health. That compares to 49 new cases reported in the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period. That is still well below the highs reported in January, when a one-week period surpassed 1,100 confirmed new cases.
The April 24-28 period had three new hospitalizations and no new COVID-19 deaths in Skagit County.
In a recent briefing, the state Department of Health said the variant BA.2 is the dominant strain in Washington. It is a subvariant to the Omicron variant that caused cases to spike just after Christmas. The Omicron variants are also causing the most hospitalizations right now.
Island Health had two COVID-19 inpatients on Monday. It had seen 20 new positive COVID-19 cases between Monday, April 25, and Monday, May 2.
Meanwhile, spring has brought not only allergies but also cold and flu cases, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said.
Flu cases were nearly nonexistent last year, Island Health staff said.
“While we are nearing the end of the traditional flu season, we are seeing a few cases of Influenza A in our community this year,” Island Health Chief Medical Officer Jason Hogge said in a statement.
Flu activity is still considered low in the state, he said.
“The difference is that last year we had unusually low cases of flu, due to masking and other COVID protocols. To stop the spread of flu, washing your hands often, cover your cough and stay home when you’re sick,” Hogge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.