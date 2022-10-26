The COVID-19 testing site at Cascade Mall may be shut down in the coming months, allowing the county to shift its focus to more community outreach.
Testing site manager Julie De Losada told the county Board of Health on Monday the site is only getting an average of five people a day.
She recommended to the county commissioners, who make up the Board of Health, to give 60-day notice to Cascade Mall in order to give her time to properly shut down the site.
Adding more community outreach would allow county Public Health staff to reach more people in east Skagit County by possibly bringing testing and vaccinations to Concrete once a week, De Losada said in the meeting.
The outreach could also mean going to senior and veteran centers.
According to De Losada, most of those who are still coming to the testing site are over the age of 60. At that age, it can be more difficult to get around, she said.
There was also talk at the meeting about more targeted outreach to non-English speaking communities.
Grand funding for COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccines must be spent by June, said Public Health Communicable Disease Manager Polly Dubbel.
As long as COVID-19 is part of what the county offers next, the entire outreach program will covered, including for flu and measles vaccinations.
During the meeting, De Losada said the grant funding earmarked for COVID-19 testing may not last until June, and if that happens many of her team would switch over to helping Dubbel with vaccinations.
In the meantime, De Losada said the hours for the Cascade Mall testing site will likely be scaled back beginning in November.
The commissioners voiced their approval to the plans of county staff, but will need to officially approve changes at a later date.
