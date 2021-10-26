COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Skagit County for some categories of people just as the number of confirmed cases has begun climbing again.
Skagit County Public Health reported 459 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running Oct. 17 through Oct. 23. It marked the 11th consecutive seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period with 300 or more new cases and is the highest number over that span.
The previous high during this latest COVID-19 surge was 440 from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
There were four deaths and 16 new hospitalizations in the latest seven-day period. The total since the pandemic began stands at 109 deaths and 605 hospitalizations as of Oct. 23.
From Monday, Oct. 18, to Monday, Oct. 25, Island Hospital saw 30 new positive cases and administered 389 tests. Since March 2020, the hospital has seen 849 positive cases and administered 25,284 tests. One more person died of COVID-19 at the hospital last week, bringing the total deaths there to 10.
On Monday, five COVID-19-positive patients were inpatients at the hospital, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said.
Ready for boosters
The state Department of Health last week approved both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster doses for certain groups — and said the vaccines could be “mix and match.” The news follows the approval of the Pfizer booster last month. Boosters are meant for people who had their last dose at least six months prior.
Adults who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible now for any currently available COVID-19 vaccine.
Eligible groups for Modern and Pfizer boosters are:
• 65 and over
• Adults in long-term care settings
• Adults with underlying medical conditions or at risk of social inequities
• Adults who work or live in a high-risk setting
An FDA advisory committee recommended Tuesday that some lower-dose vaccines be approved for children 5 to 11, but the FDA agency has not yet authorized it.
Moroney said hospital staff is working with the county health department and the School District to see what a rollout of a vaccine for children might look like.
Where to go
Area pharmacies are among the easiest locations to find booster shots. Check websites or call for information.
Island Hospital is offering a limited number through three clinics on the first three Fridays in November, allowing those in select groups to receive a Moderna booster, Moroney said.
Appointments are required and should be available as of Nov. 1 on the hospital’s website at www.islandhospital.org/coronavirus/. Moroney said people should visit the website instead of calling.
Due to staffing challenges, focus for the hospital is primarily on patient care, said. That has restricted the number of booster clinics, at least for now.
