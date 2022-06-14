COVID-19 case numbers are remaining stable in Anacortes and Skagit County.

At Island Health, staff saw three new hospitalizations between Monday, June 6, and Monday, June 13. There is currently one patient being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital.

It also administered 694 tests, with 26 positive results.

The state Department of Health reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running June 5 through June 9.

The 173 new cases represent an increase from the 159 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, and are well below the high of 1,159 recorded in January.

From June 5 to June 9, there were no new COVID-19 deaths and 10 new hospitalizations in Skagit County, according to the state Department of Health.

